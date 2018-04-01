Khabib Nurmagomedov Has Some Advice for Injured Tony Ferguson

The news broke on Sunday that interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has been forced to withdraw from the UFC 223 main event against Khabib Nurmagomedov. The two were scheduled to fight for the undisputed 155-pound title and it’s the fourth time a bout between the two has fallen apart.

The two were first booked to fight at The Ultimate Fighter 22 Finale in December 2015, but Nurmagomedov pulled out of the bout due to injury. UFC matchmakers lined them up again to meet at UFC on FOX 19 in April 2016, but Ferguson had to withdraw due to a lung issue. The two were supposed to be the co-main event of UFC 209 in March 2017, but Nurmagomedov was forced out of the fight the day of weigh-ins due to issues with his weight cut.

This time it was a knee injury to Ferguson that prevented the two from finally facing off inside the octagon. Ferguson pulling out of the UFC 223 main event comes on the heals of him talking an excessive amount of smack to the Russian during the UFC 223 Media Conference Call on Wednesday. Sunday evening, Nurmagomedov posted a message to Ferguson via Instagram that included a little advice.

“Tony heal up man. Just want to advise you, don’t talk too much anymore. Lot of thoughts in my head right now, but I don’t want to become like you. Hope, this lesson will teach you watch your mouth,” wrote Nurmagomedov.

Featherweight champion Max Holloway has stepped in to replace Ferguson in the UFC 223 headliner. The fight will still be for the undisputed lightweight title.