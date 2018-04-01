HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredTony Ferguson Out; Max Holloway Faces Khabib Nurmagomedov in New UFC 223 Main Event

Tony Ferguson - Khabib Nurmagomedov - Conor McGregor

featuredWho is the Best UFC Lightweight of All Time?

Stephen Thompson

featured‘Wonderboy’ Issues Fair Warning to Darren Till: ‘There Are Levels to this Game’

Brock Lesnar at UFC 100

featuredBrock Lesnar’s Advocate Insists UFC Return Isn’t a Tease

Khabib Nurmagomedov Has Some Advice for Injured Tony Ferguson

April 1, 2018
NoNo Comments

The news broke on Sunday that interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has been forced to withdraw from the UFC 223 main event against Khabib Nurmagomedov. The two were scheduled to fight for the undisputed 155-pound title and it’s the fourth time a bout between the two has fallen apart.

The two were first booked to fight at The Ultimate Fighter 22 Finale in December 2015, but Nurmagomedov pulled out of the bout due to injury. UFC matchmakers lined them up again to meet at UFC on FOX 19 in April 2016, but Ferguson had to withdraw due to a lung issue. The two were supposed to be the co-main event of UFC 209 in March 2017, but Nurmagomedov was forced out of the fight the day of weigh-ins due to issues with his weight cut.

This time it was a knee injury to Ferguson that prevented the two from finally facing off inside the octagon. Ferguson pulling out of the UFC 223 main event comes on the heals of him talking an excessive amount of smack to the Russian during the UFC 223 Media Conference Call on Wednesday. Sunday evening, Nurmagomedov posted a message to Ferguson via Instagram that included a little advice.

“Tony heal up man. Just want to advise you, don’t talk too much anymore. Lot of thoughts in my head right now, but I don’t want to become like you. Hope, this lesson will teach you watch your mouth,” wrote Nurmagomedov.

TRENDING > Dana White: Conor McGregor Was Never an Option to Replace Tony Ferguson at UFC 223

 

Featherweight champion Max Holloway has stepped in to replace Ferguson in the UFC 223 headliner. The fight will still be for the undisputed lightweight title.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
Bellator 200: London
UFC Fight Night 130: Liverpool
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA