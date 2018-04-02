Khabib Nurmagomedov Gets the News He’s Fighting Max Holloway (UFC 223 Embedded)

Episode 1 of UFC 223 Embedded, former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk pushes herself with the goal of reclaiming her belt, and defending champion Rose Namajunas readies for the rematch. Title contender Khabib Nurmagomedov arrives in New York City for his long-awaited championship fight against Tony Ferguson. Jedrzejczyk enjoys a going-away breakfast with her camp, and Nurmagomedov brings his team to Renzo Gracie’s Brooklyn facility.

Fight week kicks off with a shocking announcement from UFC President Dana White, and Nurmagomedov reacts to the news that his opponent will be featherweight champion Max Holloway.

UFC 223 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two championship bouts at UFC 223: Holloway vs. Khabib on Saturday, April 7 on Pay-Per-View.

