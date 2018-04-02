HOT OFF THE WIRE
Max Holloway in an exclusive interview with MMAWeekly.com at the Arnolds

featuredMax Holloway Has Never Shied Away from a Fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov

featuredTony Ferguson Out; Max Holloway Faces Khabib Nurmagomedov in New UFC 223 Main Event

Tony Ferguson - Khabib Nurmagomedov - Conor McGregor

featuredWho is the Best UFC Lightweight of All Time?

Stephen Thompson

featured‘Wonderboy’ Issues Fair Warning to Darren Till: ‘There Are Levels to this Game’

Khabib Nurmagomedov Gets the News He’s Fighting Max Holloway (UFC 223 Embedded)

April 2, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Episode 1 of UFC 223 Embedded, former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk pushes herself with the goal of reclaiming her belt, and defending champion Rose Namajunas readies for the rematch. Title contender Khabib Nurmagomedov arrives in New York City for his long-awaited championship fight against Tony Ferguson. Jedrzejczyk enjoys a going-away breakfast with her camp, and Nurmagomedov brings his team to Renzo Gracie’s Brooklyn facility.

Fight week kicks off with a shocking announcement from UFC President Dana White, and Nurmagomedov reacts to the news that his opponent will be featherweight champion Max Holloway.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Reacts to Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov Being Scrapped Again

UFC 223 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two championship bouts at UFC 223: Holloway vs. Khabib on Saturday, April 7 on Pay-Per-View.

Follow along on MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for UFC 223: Holloway vs. Khabib live results and fight stats.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
Bellator 200: London
UFC Fight Night 130: Liverpool
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA