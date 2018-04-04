Khabib Nurmagomedov Gets into Heated Hotel Dust-Up with Artem Lobov (Video)

(Courtesy of MMAnytt.se)

It’s not clear exactly what happened to cause the fracas, but UFC 223 headliner Khabib Nurmagomedov and fellow Russian and Conor McGregor teammate Artem Lobov got into a dust-up in a New York hotel on Tuesday.

Though there is a heated rivalry between Nurmagomedov and McGregor, there is no clear indication that Lobov’s association with his friend and SBG Ireland teammate had anything to do with the heated altercation.

Both men are in New York for bouts on Saturday’s UFC 223 fight card.

Nurmagomedov, of course, was supposed to have battled interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson in the UFC 223 main event. The landscape changed suddenly over the weekend when Ferguson had to withdraw from the fight because of a freak knee injury.

Nurmagomedov now faces UFC featherweight titleholder Max Holloway in a battle for the UFC lightweight championship, which will be stripped from McGregor.

Lobov is slated to meet Alex Caceres in the UFC 223 featured bout on the Early Prelims on UFC Fight Pass.