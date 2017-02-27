HOT OFF THE WIRE
Khabib Nurmagomedov Fans Send Conor McGregor a Warning (UFC 209 video)

February 27, 2017
On Episode 1 of UFC 209 Embedded, interim lightweight title contender Khabib Nurmagomedov is surprised after training by some fans, and promises them he will soon be the UFC’s first Muslim champion. His opponent Tony Ferguson does freestyle training outdoors, then recovers with an ice bath. Welterweight Stephen Thompson pushes his cardio in preparation for his title rematch, then unsuccessfully tries to resist a slice of pizza. And welterweight champion Tyron Woodley watches his son carry out the family tradition of winning big. 

RELATED > Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson’s First Bout (UFC 209 Free Fight)

