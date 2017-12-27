Khabib Nurmagomedov Fan Crashes the Workout (UFC 219 Embedded)

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 2 of UFC 219 Embedded, the stars of Saturday’s event spend the holiday weekend in their hometowns and home gyms. Lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov starts his workout outdoors, as opponent Edson Barboza brings his family to the gym with him for motivation. Former champion Holly Holm readies for the biggest fight of her life at Jackson Wink MMA, as women’s featherweight champion embraces a challenge at CrossFit. Strawweights Carla Esparza and Cynthia Calvillo also prepare with their California-based teams.

UFC 219 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the women’s featherweight championship bout at UFC 219 on Saturday, December 30th on Pay-Per-View.

TRENDING > Everyone is Asking Nicely for Nate Diaz to Please Make His UFC Return

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm Full Results and Live Fight Stats. UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg puts her belt on the line for the first time in the night’s main event, squaring off with former bantamweight champion Holly Holm. Khabib Nurmagomedov also returns at UFC 219 for a pivotal lightweight contender’s bout with Edson Barboza with the winner eyeing a shot at a title.