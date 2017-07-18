Khabib Nurmagomedov Drops Fan with Crushing Body Shot (video)

What happens when you step up, get utterly prepared, even get some tips from the man himself, and then you take a body shot from UFC lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov?

You go ton like a ton of bricks, that’s what!

What was this fan of “The Eagle” thinking? Who knows, but anyone else want to step up and take a shot from Nurmagomedov?

Не моя работа, сам напросился Он простил меня если чё)) This is not my job. Crazy Fan. #неМоргать A post shared by Khabib Nurmagomedov (@khabib_nurmagomedov) on Jul 18, 2017 at 3:00am PDT

