Khabib Nurmagomedov Drops Fan with Crushing Body Shot (video)

What happens when you step up, get utterly prepared, even get some tips from the man himself, and then you take a body shot from UFC lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov?
You go ton like a ton of bricks, that’s what!
What was this fan of “The Eagle” thinking? Who knows, but anyone else want to step up and take a shot from Nurmagomedov?
TRENDING > Dana White Comically Tries to Unblock Cris Cyborg on Instagram
Follow @MMAHotSauce on Twitter and Facebook. Also follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.