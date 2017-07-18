HOT OFF THE WIRE
Khabib Nurmagomedov Drops Fan with Crushing Body Shot (video)

July 18, 2017
What happens when you step up, get utterly prepared, even get some tips from the man himself, and then you take a body shot from UFC lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov?

You go ton like a ton of bricks, that’s what!

What was this fan of “The Eagle” thinking? Who knows, but anyone else want to step up and take a shot from Nurmagomedov?

