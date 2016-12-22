Khabib Nurmagomedov Doesn’t Want to Bully Jose Aldo

HOT OFF THE WIRE
December 22, 2016
3 Comments

While UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo believes an interim lightweight title fight is likely next for him, the man he accused of turning down such a fight, No. 1 ranked lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov, doesn’t deny it. There is, however, reasoning behind it.

Aldo told MMAFighting.com on Wednesday that the planned featherweight championship unification bout with Max Holloway would not happen at UFC 208 on Feb. 11 as planned. He believes that an interim lightweight title fight is in his immediate future instead.

“They’ve been trying to find me an opponent (for an interim lightweight title fight on March 4), and — surprise, surprise — at least one has already turned down the fight against me. I’m waiting to see who they will find,” said Aldo. “I won’t say who it is because it’s a surprise. A guy we never thought would turn it down turned it down, because his father didn’t think it was good.”

Mentioning the unknown fighter’s father was perceived by nearly everyone as a shot across the bow of Nurmagomedov, who has grown up in combat sports under the tutelage of his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

The slight didn’t go unnoticed by the Dagestani fighter.

Khabib Nurmagomedov & Tony Ferguson

“Aldo says, referring to me, that I refused to fight with him. Tell him that I do not bully the little. I want a real battle, and only Tony can give it to me,” Nurmagomedov said on Instagram, referring to a long anticipated fight with No. 2 ranked lightweight Tony Ferguson.

“At this stage of my career, even if I win (against 205-pound champion) Daniel Cormier, fans will say that I have to fight with Tony, and I agree with them. I have spent my career in the UFC asking for the strongest opponents, currently in this division we must decide who is stronger, me or Tony?” he continued.

“Without exception, all the fans and experts want to see this fight and I want to give it to them. And you, Aldo, I advise you not to lose the respect of your fans, including me, do not lose your head, do not fall for the mind games of the UFC, and be yourself.”

While it appears, according to Aldo’s take on the situation, that the UFC is working to get him an interim lightweight title fight for UFC 209 on March 4 in Las Vegas, what would you rather see? Would you rather see Aldo face either Nurmagomedov or Ferguson for an interim belt or would you prefer to see Nurmagomedov and Ferguson fight each other?

Regardless of which fight is eventually made, the winner is likely to unify the interim title with that of current UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in his return bout to the Octagon sometime in mid-to-late 2017.

 

  • Sean

    So…… Hold on!!! Aldo moaned, complained and b###ched to anyone that would listen about how mcgregor was holding up the division, running and hiding just cos he wanted to fight dos anjos…….. Now all of a sudden he can’t wait a month to fight Holloway and he thinks it’s OK to hold up the division to chase a lightweight interim title and can’t see the irony!!!…… You couldnt make this 5#!t up if you tried!!

    • TheCerealKiller

      Conor held up the division for a year before being stripped. He would have made it 2 years, if Dana would have let him.

  • TheCerealKiller

    It would be funny to see Conor forced to fight Aldo again, but Aldo would never beat Khabib.

               

