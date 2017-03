Khabib Nurmagomedov Denies His Team Surrounded Tony Ferguson’s Team (video)

Tony Ferguson said that his team was surrounded earlier this week by the team of his UFC 209 opponent Khabib Nurmagomedov. Asked about the matter, Nurmagomedov denied anything of the sort. He even went so far as to assure Ferguson that he could rest easy, “We’re going to fight with him Saturday night, my team is don’t going to smash him.”

