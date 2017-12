Khabib Nurmagomedov Could Fight Conor McGregor & Tony Ferguson on Same Night (UFC 219)

After dominating Edson Barboza at UFC 219 on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Khabib Nurmagomedov says that he could rip through Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson in the same night.

