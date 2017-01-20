Khabib Nurmagomedov: Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather is No. 1 Trash Talk

Color Khabib Nurmagomedov skeptical.

The mythical match-up of Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match recently became a little more real when UFC president Dana White made a legitimate offer of $25 million each, plus a percentage of pay-per-view profits.

That, of course, is simply an offer. The fight itself has shown little signs of life, even after White made his public plea.

Nurmagomedov, a UFC lightweight contender, would be in line for a shot at McGregor’s belt should he win his fight against Tony Ferguson at UFC 209 on March 4 in Las Vegas, so he has a vested interest in whether or not the McGregor vs. Mayweather fight becomes reality.

At the UFC 209 Media Day in Las Vegas, however, Nurmagomedov was highly skeptical of the bout ever coming to fruition.

