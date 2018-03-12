HOT OFF THE WIRE
TJ Dillashaw and Demetrious Johnson

featuredDemetrious Johnson Still Targeting TJ Dillashaw at UFC 226

Georges St-Pierre over McGregor and Bisping

featuredGeorges St-Pierre Fighting for Legacy, Insists Conor McGregor Doesn’t Fit the Bill

Luke Rockhold vs Michael Bisping UFC 199 weigh

featuredLuke Rockhold: ‘I Could Beat Michael Bisping’s Ass If I Modeled 365 Days a Year’

Tyron Woodley comments on Floyd Mayweather fighting Conor McGregor in MMA

featuredTyron Woodley Says He is Training Floyd Mayweather for Possible UFC Debut

Khabib Nurmagomedov: Conor McGregor Should ‘Stay Away’, ‘This is For Real Fighters’

March 12, 2018
NoNo Comments

If Conor McGregor is smart, he’ll stay away from the UFC.

That’s according to top ranked lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov, who might be the only fighter on the UFC roster not clamoring for a fight with McGregor if he decides to return to action later this year.

Nurmagomedov has long said that should he win the lightweight title at UFC 223 in April that McGregor would have to earn a fight with him rather than just be handed the opportunity because he’s the biggest draw in the sport.

Now the Russian wrecking machine is suggesting that McGregor might want to stay away from fighting all together and instead just focus on his endorsement deals like the one he just recently landed with Burger King.

“I don’t know why they talk about this. A lot of people call him like a king but he’s not like a king. He’s now Burger King. Now he’s Burger King,” Nurmagomedov told Yahoo! Sports just recently. “He has money, he has good life, he’s a famous guy. I think it’s better for him if he stay away from good fighters in the lightweight division. For me, too, because when you go to the cage with me it’s not like you’re going to cage with Burger King. This is different. That’s why he has to stay away.

“He has money, he’s already the UFC champ, he’s a two division champ, everything is good. Stay away. This is not a Burger King’s sport. This is for real fighters.”

If McGregor decides to return, Nurmagomedov believes that the Irishman will probably seek out matchups that are less dangerous for him like a second fight against Floyd Mayweather.

The last thing McGregor really wants is to fight the savages at the top of the lightweight division, which is why Nurmagomedov suggests that he just stick to his new career on camera rather than get beat up by returning to the UFC.

“I don’t think he’s going to come back and fight real fight,” Nurmagomedov said about McGregor. “I think he wants easy fights like when he fights [Floyd] Mayweather. He don’t need to come back preparing for five rounds, versus tough wrestling guy who is going to take you down and smash your face. He has to look nice to promote something like Burger [King] or other businesses. He has to look nice.

“Why does he have to come back for somebody to smash his face? Stay away from this. This is the UFC, baby.”

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
UFC Fight Night 130: Dublin
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA