Khabib Nurmagomedov: Conor McGregor is Not True Champion

Khabib Nurmagomedov talks to MMAWeekly.com about how this fight with Edson Barboza will determine the true contender and how he doesn’t recognize Conor McGregor as the true UFC lightweight champion.

Nurmagomedov faces Barboza in the UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm co-main event on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm Full Results and Live Fight Stats. UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg puts her belt on the line for the first time in the night’s main event, squaring off with former bantamweight champion Holly Holm. Khabib Nurmagomedov also returns at UFC 219 for a pivotal lightweight contender’s bout with Edson Barboza with the winner eyeing a shot at a title.