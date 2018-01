Khabib Nurmagomedov: Conor McGregor Has Belt Because UFC Wants This

<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”></span><span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”></span>

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Everyone knows that Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t think much of Conor McGregor as a champ and says that McGregor has the belt because the UFC wants this. Nurmagomedov addressed McGregor and gave his thoughts on Tony Ferguson as the true titleholder at the UFC 219 post-fight press conference following his victory over Edson Barboza.

TRENDING > Khabib Nurmagomedov Dismantled Edson Barboza (UFC 219 Highlights)