Khabib Nurmagomedov Comments on Confrontation with Conor McGregor’s Teammate Artem Lobov (UFC 223)

Early Wednesday morning video emerged of a heated confrontation between unbeaten lightweight title contender Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor‘s teammate Artem Lobov in the UFC 223 fighter hotel in New York. During Wednesday’s UFC 223 Pre-Fight Press Conference Nurmagomedov was asked about the altercation.

Nurmagomedov faces featherweight champion Max Holloway in the UFC 223 main event on Saturday at The Barclays Center in Brooklyn. If victorious, the Russian will become the undisputed UFC lightweight champion, a title recently stripped of McGregor.

