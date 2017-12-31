Khabib Nurmagomedov Blasts Conor McGregor In Post Fight Comments Following UFC 219

Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t think much of Conor McGregor or his title reign as UFC lightweight champion.

Just after his three round destruction of top five ranked lightweight Edson Barboza at UFC 219, Nurmagomedov was asked his opinion about McGregor after largely discounting him in the lead up to his fight on Saturday night.

While just about every fighter on the UFC roster is clamoring for the chance to face McGregor thanks to the rather large paycheck received in return, Nurmagomedov doesn’t seem to care much about the money and prefers to worry about victories that will add onto his legacy.

That’s why Nurmagomedov has been more focused on getting a fight with interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson, who won the belt back in October while McGregor has been out of action for the past year while focusing on his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather this past summer.

Considering McGregor has only competed at 155 pounds on one occasion in the UFC, which was his title fight win over Eddie Alvarez last November, Nurmagomedov doesn’t even consider him a true champion much less a real challenge for him or any other top lightweight.

“Conor needs to deserve this. Because real belt is 25-0, this is real belt. Others all fake belts,” Nurmagomedov said at the post fight press conference. “I think the real belt is Tony Ferguson. Conor, he only have one fight in the UFC at 155 [pounds] and he’s champion. He beat old Eddie Alvarez. He’s a good fighter but he’s not champ. He’s a good fighter, I think a lot of people can beat him in 155 [pound division]. This is my opinion. I think a lot of people can beat him.

“He’s got good boxing, good timing but he don’t have wrestling, he don’t have grappling, he don’t have conditioning but he has real belt? This is not about him because UFC wants this and he comes to lightweight and fight one time and he’s real champion? This is a little bit crazy I think.”

Nurmagomedov repeatedly took shots McGregor when his name was brought up as a potential opponent as the Russian wrecking machine not only discounting his lightweight title but also his chances to survive if they ever stepped into the cage together.

“To be honest, I don’t think about this guy. He has to come back, he has to defend his belt. I want to enjoy my victory tonight,” Nurmagomedov said.

“If I fight with Conor, I think he have a chance about his boxing, maybe a couple minutes I think.”

Of course while Nurmagomedov was asked about McGregor on numerous occasions, he also had some chosen words for Ferguson as well, who he was supposed to face in March before a disastrous weight cut knocked him out of their fight.

In fact, Nurmagomedov is so confident that he would beat McGregor and Ferguson that he claims he could finish both on the same night.

“I want to catch somebody. Tony or Conor, doesn’t matter or maybe they’re going to fight each other or doesn’t matter. If the UFC approves, maybe I can fight with these guys same night,” Nurmagomedov said. “I swear I don’t joke.

“If the UFC makes this, I can fight same night. I can fight with these guys same night.