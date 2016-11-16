Khabib Nurmagomedov Wants UFC Title Shot or He’s Out

HOT OFF THE WIRE
November 16, 2016
32 Comments

Khabib Nurmagomedov - UFC 205 PostKhabib Nurmagomedov was issued not one, but two bout agreements to fight Eddie Alvarez, one for UFC 205, the other for UFC 206. He was okay with either date, but Alvarez never signed the agreements, instead opting for a fight with Conor McGregor in the UFC 205 headliner at Madison Square Garden.

That is something that doesn’t sit well with Nurmagomedov, who believes he was being used as a pawn to negotiate the Alvarez vs. McGregor bout.

TRENDING > Lyoto Machida Accepts Lengthy Suspension for Using Banned Substance

While he was fighting Michael Johnson at UFC 205, Nurmagomedov spent a fair amount of time in the cage talking to UFC president Dana White, who was sitting cageside, demanding that he get the next title shot after he finished with Johnson.

He finished the fight, and now, Nurmagomedov, who is 24-0, wants a title shot. If he doesn’t get it, he’s threatening to leave the UFC.

“I want to fight for @ufc title for respect, but if I don’t get my title shot next, I have different plan. I won’t be fighting in UFC @danawhite,” he wrote on Twitter.

Now that Nurmagomedov has taken care of Johnson, is he going to get a shot at McGregor and the UFC lightweight title?

  • NoMoreElbows

    I am willing to bet Connor wusses out and vacates the lightweight belt without defending it. He won the featherweight belt December 12, 2015 and has yet to defend that one.

    • Nass Waitforit Ahmadi

      exactly. there is so much hype behind connor that people seem to forget he has been running away from edgar for 2 year literally and I highly doubt he will fight khabib. connor is very smart and chooses opponents that suits him. Mayweather tactics 101.

      • Rodrigo_Silva

        You can’t seriously think he’s ducking Edgar who squeezed past Stephens after losing to Aldo, when he’s just beat Alvarez and Diaz. Alvarez and Diaz > Edgar all day long.

    • Rodrigo_Silva

      Who at FW is a tougher fight than Diaz or Alvarez? I can understand he shouldn’t be able to hold up a division, but to make it sound like he’s stalling cos he’s scared is crazy when he’s fighting tougher opponents in higher weight classes.

      • MikeMcK

        It depends on how you define “tougher.” For example, at LHW Forrest Griffey was a lot “tougher” than Anthony Johnson, or Chuck Liddel. However, I’m fairly certain that Chuck and Anthony were more worrisome opponents.

        Matchups make fights. Neither Nate, nor Alavarez are “scary” guys to fight. (Unless you have no gas tank)
        Aldo is a bigger threat to Connor than either Eddie or Nate.

        I personally think a lot higher of Nate than I do Eddie. For me, Eddie is probably more overrated than Bisbing.

        With that said, I still thought Eddie would beat Connor. Even against a guy I view as largely overrated, Connor easily had his most impressive showing. There are however quite a few guys that are a much bigger threat to Connor than Eddie and Nate.

  • Joe Dog

    Nurmagomedov should play the “anti-Muslim” card.

    • TheCerealKiller

      The adults are tired of all the name calling. Call it what it is, illegitimate. There is no one at LW ahead of Khabib for the next title shot.

      • Rodrigo_Silva

        He’s not been active enough. Ferguson has a stronger case at LW for the next shot. It’s likely they’ll match off while Conor takes time off for the next no.1 contender spot.

        You can’t call the shots when you’ve not been active for a few years. He should start his publicity machine and get back in the cage and maul a few more people, so there is no other option left.

      • fight with your brain

        Ferguson deserves it. I wouldn’t be mad at either.

        • George Sperry

          Thee problem is McNugget doesn’t want to fight either of them. His manager is calling for a trilogy fight with Diaz and someone else said he’s pregnant and taking time off, apparently retiring both belts for a year.

          • fight with your brain

            Conor is angling to be UFC brass. He doesn’t want to fight anyone anymore.

  • uncle

    Khabib is a beast when he’s healthy he had too many injuries and time off
    to be demanding a title shot. Ferguson has been active while Khabib was
    on the sidelines I would give the shot to Ferguson. I’d love to see these two
    fight for a title eliminator. And let the best man win I have to be honest if Khabib becomes champ would we have another Cain and Cruz situation with the injuries? He’s on a another level on the ground but you can say the same about Conor with his striking,Khabib will be f***d if doesn’t get a take down!

    • drew

      Agreed about the take downs, but if Khabib just gets a hold of one Conor’s Limbs, the Irishman will be in for a ride.

  • Jeh

    Ferguson or Nurm would be good

  • Gum_ball_death

    Well…Dana did say they’re looking to have a card in Russia next year. Nurmy vs. Conor? Kinda risky to put Nurmy on as a headliner, considering his history of pulling out due to injuries.

  • Jay

    Its not abput Khabib pulling out. Its about the UFC milking Conors celebrity from from Ireland. Conor has Ireland and the rest of the world paying PPV. As soon as Conirs celebrity dies down, UFC will move on. Khabib will end Conor celebrity status and will take down UFC’s money making fighter. Khabib will destroy Conor. Conor knows it, the UFC knows it.

    • Hurthle

      On the ground Khabib would destroy him. IF he can get the fight to the mat. He got rocked by MJ and would have a hard time standing with McDouche.

      • Evil Angel

        Don’t go there. Khabib got rocked and recovered to finish the round in dominating fashion. Had that been McGregor, MJ would have finished him because we all know how well Conor recovers after getting rocked, he gets his ass submitted.

    • Hyperbole

      Khabib will never make it into the ring. He’ll be injured, then injured again. Pretty soon people notice you’ve only had a couple fights in four years and you’re trying to call shots. Meanwhile, the guy you’re calling out just finished his 4th fight in under a year. Sit down, Khabib. You’ll get your shot when you can stay off the crutches for a while.

    • MikeMcK

      I’m not sure if you’re aware, but “the rest of the world” isn’t buying Connors PPV. That’s because most of the world doesn’t have PPV as America knows it. I believe there’s a couple other countries that do PPV, but it’s rare. Regardless, when you hear about PPV numbers it’s only counting America from what I understand.

      I’m American, but it’s my understanding that most other countries show the fights on premium sports channels like an ESPN, or other subscription networks.

  • Scoobs

    The guy does have an impressive record.

    • Kris-tyahn

      Too bad the names/his competitors aren’t as impressive!

  • himmler adams

    Then leave the UFC and go fight in Russia for a few rubles then. Or go fight in some muslim land? No loss as no one fricking cARES. Khabib means nothing to the UFC or to America.

  • fight with your brain

    He’s just trying to be a hype man and WWE his way to more $$$ like McGregor. Hopefully, he does better than Eddie Alvarez who just looked super prejudiced against the Irish and then got blitzed.

  • PJ

    Conor’s taking time off to have a child- make Ferguson and Khabib finally square off for the title shot. They were supposed to fight twice and it never happened. It is the perfect title contention fight.

    • George Sperry

      Is McNugget pregnant?

  • Groinstrike

    He had 1 fight in 2014, 0 fights in 2015, and in 2016 he has a win over a guy who was having his first fight in the UFC, and 1 win over a ranked guy…. And people say Conor didn’t deserve a shot??? Only reason I want this fight to happen is because his stand up game is so horrible that Conor will drop him over and over again just like Eddie, and make him look like a fool

    • Groinstrike

      If anyone deserves a shot it’s Ferguson. He’s been active, and destroying guys.

  • MikeMcK

    Connor showed you his takedown defense was much improved? When did he do that? I’m fairly certain it wasn’t in his fight against Eddie. Only shot/shots Eddie attempted were terrible and came from across the cage. It’s not as if Connor looked like old school BJ Penn.

  • GODJOEY

    145lb belt collecting dust coming up on a year..

  • GODJOEY

    2016 the year the 145lb title went uncontested.. While the title holder tapped at 170lbs and arguably lost the 2nd 170lb fight. Good job at 155lbs though.

  • John Valentine

    The problem when you are Champion is that you have a lot to loose the challenger has a lot to gain.Still Connor vs Wonderboy would be a better fight.

               

