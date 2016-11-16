Khabib Nurmagomedov Wants UFC Title Shot or He’s Out

Khabib Nurmagomedov was issued not one, but two bout agreements to fight Eddie Alvarez, one for UFC 205, the other for UFC 206. He was okay with either date, but Alvarez never signed the agreements, instead opting for a fight with Conor McGregor in the UFC 205 headliner at Madison Square Garden.

That is something that doesn’t sit well with Nurmagomedov, who believes he was being used as a pawn to negotiate the Alvarez vs. McGregor bout.

While he was fighting Michael Johnson at UFC 205, Nurmagomedov spent a fair amount of time in the cage talking to UFC president Dana White, who was sitting cageside, demanding that he get the next title shot after he finished with Johnson.

He finished the fight, and now, Nurmagomedov, who is 24-0, wants a title shot. If he doesn’t get it, he’s threatening to leave the UFC.

“I want to fight for @ufc title for respect, but if I don’t get my title shot next, I have different plan. I won’t be fighting in UFC @danawhite,” he wrote on Twitter.

Now that Nurmagomedov has taken care of Johnson, is he going to get a shot at McGregor and the UFC lightweight title?

