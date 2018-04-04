Khabib Nurmagomedov Believes Conor McGregor is Inevitable, but Wants to Fight GSP

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Georges St-Pierre, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Conor McGregor

Joanna Jedrzejczyk UFC 217 weigh

Max Holloway in an exclusive interview with MMAWeekly.com at the Arnolds

April 4, 2018
If Khabib Nurmagomedov defeats Max Holloway at UFC 223 on Saturday, he will become the undisputed UFC lightweight champion, taking the belt that is currently around Conor McGregor‘s waist. 

In doing so, the Dagestani fighter will likely be lined up with McGregor in his next fight, but it is not the fight that he’s looking for. Nurmagomedov would much rather fight former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre.

“I believe, one day, (me and McGregor) are gonna fight. It’s most interesting fight in MMA or boxing right now,” Nurmagomedov said recently on The MMA Hour before shifting to his desired target.

“I think about Georges St-Pierre. Because he talk about he can make 155. He already middleweight and welterweight champion. Why not now? For his legacy and for my legacy, it’s very important,” he continued to explain.

Georges St-Pierre, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Conor McGregor“If UFC make this fight; for me, it’s not easy fight. For him, not easy fight. Everybody know this. Both tough opponents, and win streaks, champion versus former champion. He is greatest athlete ever who compete in UFC, in my opinion. Inside the cage, outside the cage, he real champ. I know him. I respect him. When I grow up, I watch his fights. But, about legacy, it’s very important for me. If I beat Conor or if I beat Georges St-Pierre, which one is better for my legacy? We don’t talk about money. We talk about legacy, if I beat Georges or if I beat Conor, of course, Georges.

Nurmagomedov, of course, realizes that he’s much more likely to be lined up with McGregor than St-Pierre, who has returned to the sidelines after taking the UFC middleweight belt from Michael Bisping and then vacating it a short time later to deal with a bout of colitis.

That won’t stop him from wanting the fight with GSP.

“If UFC give me choice, I’m gonna bring Georges. But 100-percent, UFC gonna try to push me versus Conor. I think Madison Square Garden (in November),” Nurmagomedov said, adding that he’d also still like to get in the fight with Ferguson, which has been canceled on four separate occasions.

TRENDING > Khabib Nurmagomedov Gets into Heated Hotel Dust-Up with Artem Lobov (Video)

“I still want (Ferguson too) because, even he have injury, he is tough opponent, 10-win-streak, he beat a lot of tough guys, and we have big history. I really want smash his face.I still want this fight.

First, he’ll have to take care of Holloway, the 145-pound champ that is on 12-fight winning streak of his own, so Nurmagomedov is going to need all of his focus on the Hawaiian on Saturday.

               

