Khabib Nurmagomedov Apologizes for UFC 209 Weight Issues

March 6, 2017
1 Comment

Top-ranked lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov was scheduled to face second ranked Tony Ferguson in the UFC 209 co-main event on March 4, but was removed from the fight card after he was hospitalized due to issues with his weight cut. The bout was highly publicized and the winner likely to face champion Conor McGregor in his next outing. All of that changed on weigh-in day.

Late Sunday evening, Nurmagomedov issued an apology to the fans, the UFC, and Ferguson on Instagram. “I know that many people was waiting for this fight and I fail them,” he wrote. “Want to bring my apologies for all my fans, UFC and my opponent, Tony.”

Чтобы ты не делал или кем бы ты не был, ты получишь то, что Всевышний предписал тебе. Альхамдулиллах за все что мне Всевышний дал за эти 28 лет, я даже получил то, что и не просил Его. Я знаю много людей ждали этот бой и я всех подвёл. На счёт сорванного боя хочу извинится перед моими болельщиками, UFC и перед моим соперником. С моим здоровьем все хорошо Альхамдулиллах, бывало и хуже, но каждый раз эти испытания меня делали только сильнее. Спасибо Всем за поддержку. Whoever you are or whatever you do, you'll get only what God prescribed for you. AlhamduliLlah for everything God gifted me for my 28 years, I got much more than I asked. I know that many people was waiting for this fight and I fail them. Want to bring my apologies for all my fans, UFC and my opponent Tony. My health is fine now, thanks God. These tough testing only makes me stronger. Thank everyone for the support. #Alhamdulillah

A post shared by Khabib Nurmagomedov (@khabib_nurmagomedov) on

