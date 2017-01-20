Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson Talk About Nurmagomedov’ $200K Offer (Video)

Lightweight contenders Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson will fight for the interim lightweight title at UFC 209. Leading up to the bout being signed, Nurmagomedov offered Ferguson $200,000 to take the fight.

