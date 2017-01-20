Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson Talk About Nurmagomedov’ $200K Offer (Video)

Lightweight contenders Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson will fight for the interim lightweight title at UFC 209. Leading up to the bout being signed, Nurmagomedov offered Ferguson $200,000 to take the fight.
TRENDING > Stephen Thompson Doesn’t Understand Tyron Woodley’s Complaints (Video)
Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
Derek Campos will look to take a step closer towards title contention when he faces Derek Anderson in a main card catchweight bout at Bellator 170.
Khabib Nurmagomedov is already saying he won't give Conor
The UFC's dearth of pay-per-view headlining title fights continues,
Information for UFC 210 at the KeyBank Center in
Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery