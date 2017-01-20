HOT OFF THE WIRE
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson Talk About Nurmagomedov’ $200K Offer (Video)

January 20, 2017
Lightweight contenders Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson will fight for the interim lightweight title at UFC 209. Leading up to the bout being signed, Nurmagomedov offered Ferguson $200,000 to take the fight.

TRENDING > Stephen Thompson Doesn’t Understand Tyron Woodley’s Complaints (Video)

Derek Campos Expecting ‘Tough FightR...

Jan 20, 2017No Comments6 Views

Derek Campos will look to take a step closer towards title contention when he faces Derek Anderson in a main card catchweight bout at Bellator 170.

Khabib Nurmagomedov & Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov Will No...

Khabib Nurmagomedov is already saying he won't give Conor

Jan 20, 2017
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping Sidelined b...

The UFC's dearth of pay-per-view headlining title fights continues,

Jan 20, 2017

UFC 210 Fight Card and Even...

Information for UFC 210 at the KeyBank Center in

Jan 20, 2017
               

