Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson Erupt into Epic Trash Talk (UFC 209 Media Call)

The main event and co-main event fighters of UFC 209 fielded questions from the media on Thursday surrounding their March 4 title fights. Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson headline the UFC 209 fight card in a rematch while Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson fight for the interim lightweight belt in the co-main event.

