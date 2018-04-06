Khabib Nurmagomedov and Al Iaquinta Face Off Ahead of Last-Minute UFC 223 Main Event (video)

It was a rocky ride to get here, but the latest and, hopefully, final iteration of the UFC 223 main event weighed in at the ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been one half of the UFC 223 main event since it was announced, but after going through opponent after opponent for one reason or another, he finally settled in with Al Iaquinta, whose participation was negotiated and finalized Friday afternoon between the official and ceremonial weigh-ins.

They will now do battle on Saturday in the UFC 223 main event.

While the New York State Athletic Commission says that only Nurmagomedov can win the undisputed UFC lightweight championship because Iaquinta didin’t technically make weight, UFC president Dana White insists that whomever wins the fight will be considered the champion. (Technical details to be worked out later.)

UFC 223: Khabib vs. Iaquinta full results and live fight stats from Brooklyn, New York. The start time has been shifted to 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.