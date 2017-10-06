Kevin Lee’s Controversial UFC 216 Weigh-in Explained

Following a rough weigh-in for Kevin Lee at UFC 216, Nevada State Athletic Commission executive director Bob Bennett spoke to the media and explained why Lee was afforded an extra hour to make weight.

Lee initially stepped on the scale at the last possible minute of the UFC 216 official weigh-in on Friday morning in Las Vegas. That wasn’t the problem. The problem was that when he stepped on the scale, stripped down behind a towel, the scale read 156 pounds. That is one full pound over the 155-pound allowed for a lightweight championship fight.

Though he missed weight, Lee was then afforded an additional hour to shed the pound and return to the scale.

That has not always happened in similar past circumstances, so Bennett spoke with the media following the weigh-in to explain why the situation unfolded the way it did.

