Kevin Lee Would Happily Roll Through Tony Ferguson, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Conor McGregor

(Courtesy of Karyn Bryant)

UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson and interim lightweight title contender Kevin Lee were in Los Angeles on Monday for a media luncheon to promote their respective fights, which take place on Saturday at UFC 216 in Las Vegas.

Though the two addressed their fights, Johnson took a little time to have some fun with Lee, roasting him about making weight. Apparently, the flyweight champ doesn’t have much trouble making weight, as he flaunted how he eats Oreo cookies and more. All the while, Lee was chomping on a hearty helping of fresh lettuce.

Johnson will face Ray Borg, putting his belt on the line in hopes of securing a record-setting eleventh title defense. Lee steps into the UFC 216 main event with Tony Ferguson, trying to capture the interim version of Conor McGregor‘s lightweight strap.

