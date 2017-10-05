Kevin Lee: Tony Ferguson is a Mexican from Michigan Who Doesn’t Speak Spanish

There is no love lost between Kevin Lee and Tony Ferguson.

The two will battle for the interim UFC lightweight belt at UFC 216, but the way they talk about each other, don’t expect them to be the best of friends following the fight.

Following his UFC 216 Open Workout, Lee was heavily critical of his foe, calling Ferguson “a Mexican from Michigan who doesn’t even speak Spanish.”

