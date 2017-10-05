Kevin Lee to Conor McGregor: ‘This is for the Real Lightweight Championship’

Kevin Lee believes his interim UFC lightweight title fight with Tony Ferguson is for the true lightweight championship belt, and it will reduce the importance of Conor McGregor‘s lightweight belt.

“This (fight between me and Ferguson) is for the real lightweight championship,” said Lee, fully anticipating that McGregor might never try to unify the lightweight title.

In fact, Lee already has his sights set on his first title defense, and he’s not targeting McGregor.

