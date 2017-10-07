Kevin Lee Rips into Tony Ferguson Backstage at UFC 216 Weigh-ins (Video)

Though trash talk is often just that with little true friction between athletes, Kevin Lee appears to have a very real disdain for his UFC 216 opponent Tony Ferguson.

The two have had to be held apart almost every time they have crossed paths. UFC president Dana White has been the one having to keep them apart most of the time, and he did so again on Friday at the ceremonial weigh-in, as the two went at each other when posing for photographers.

The friction didn’t end on the stage, however. While Lee was in the backstage area doing an interview with ESPN, Ferguson and his team came walking by, and that’s all it took. Mid-interview, Lee started screaming at Ferguson.

