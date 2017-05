Kevin Lee on Michael Chiesa UFC Presser Fight: ‘He Ran Up on Me’

Kevin Lee answered questions and gave details about the fight that broke out between him and Michael Chiesa after his comments about Chiesa’s mother at the UFC Summer Kickoff press conference on Friday, May 12, in Dallas.

Lee and Chiesa headline UFC Fight Night 112 on June 25 in Oklahoma City, Okla.

