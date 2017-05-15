Kevin Lee on Daniel Cormier Dropping the N-Word on Jon Jones (video)

(WARNING: Explicit Language)

Kevin Lee was on stage with Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at the UFC 2017 Summer Kickoff Press Conference when things got so heated the Cormier dropped the n-word on Jones.

Lee went deep into his thoughts about the situation and whether it was a big deal or not for Cormier to use such a word in a public setting.

Cormier and Jones are expected to rematch in the UFC 214 headliner on July 29 in Anaheim, Calif.

