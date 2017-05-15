Kevin Lee on Daniel Cormier Dropping the N-Word on Jon Jones (video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Stipe Miocic

May 15, 2017
(WARNING: Explicit Language | Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Kevin Lee was on stage with Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at the UFC 2017 Summer Kickoff Press Conference when things got so heated the Cormier dropped the n-word on Jones.

Lee went deep into his thoughts about the situation and whether it was a big deal or not for Cormier to use such a word in a public setting.

TRENDING > Michael Chiesa and Kevin Lee Go to Blows During UFC Press Conference (video)

Cormier and Jones are expected to rematch in the UFC 214 headliner on July 29 in Anaheim, Calif.

