Kevin Lee Makes Weight After Dramatic Scare at UFC 216 Weigh-Ins

The UFC 216 main event has a green light after a scary morning at the official weigh-ins in Las Vegas.

Kevin Lee needed an additional hour and a doctor’s clearance to finally hit the mark for his interim lightweight title fight against Tony Ferguson on Saturday night.

It was a scary morning for Lee as he stepped onto the scale at the tail end of the two-hour window where fighters were allowed to weigh-in, but he was at 156 pounds.

Because this is a championship fight, Lee was required to weigh no more than the lightweight limit of 155 pounds.

Per the rules of the Nevada State Athletic Commission, Lee was given one additional hour to make the weight because he was within two pounds of the limit and doctors cleared him to attempt the cut.

Once again, Lee was on the precipice of the deadline to weigh-in, but he re-emerged with a towel around his waist to step onto the scale while anxiously awaiting word on his weight.

NSAC executive director Bob Bennett then shouted out 154.5 pounds, which means Lee was a half pound under the limit and made weight for his title fight against Ferguson.

Lee definitely looked like he was struggling to get down to the lightweight limit, but now he’ll be allowed to rehydrate as he looks to get back to full strength before stepping into the Octagon to compete for the interim lightweight championship.

For his part, Ferguson stepped onto the scale much earlier in the proceedings. He came in at 155 pounds, as he also looks to take home the interim lightweight title.

