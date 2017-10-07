Kevin Lee Has a Long Way to Go, but He is UFC Elite

Is Kevin Lee really ready for the elite of the elite in the UFC lightweight division? Does he deserve a shot at the interim lightweight championship? Can he compete against the likes of Tony Ferguson at UFC 216?

These are all questions that will be answered when Lee and Ferguson step in the cage at UFC 216 in Las Vegas.

One man that doesn’t hold any doubt in his mind is Lee’s coach, Robert Follis, who spoke with the UFC 216 media about his fighter, his arc toward the title, and the fight with Ferguson.

