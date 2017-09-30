Kevin Lee Doesn’t Respect Conor McGregor’s UFC Lightweight Title

               

Kevin Lee

September 30, 2017
UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor won the 155-pound title by knocking out Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November 2016. He hasn’t fought in an MMA bout since. While McGregor plots his return to the Octagon, Kevin Lee and Tony Ferguson will fight for the interim lightweight title at UFC 216 on Oct. 7 in Las Vegas.

Ferguson is riding a nine-fight winning streak, while Lee has won five consecutive bouts in the lightweight division. Lee believes that his bout against Ferguson is for the real lightweight championship.

Kevin Lee and Conor McGregor“People keep asking me. I don’t say (expletive) about McGregor. If anything, he can work his way back up to me,” said Lee on the UFC 216 Media Conference Call. “As far as I’m concerned, the man has one fight in the division and it was against Eddie Alvarez. Eddie Alvarez is walking around here like a little bitch too, so I don’t give him much respect for that.”

There has been talk about McGregor facing his nemesis Nate Diaz in his return bout. Traditionally, the champion would face the interim titleholder in a unification bout. Questioned about McGregor potentially facing Diaz before the UFC 216 winner, Lee said he doesn’t care what McGregor does.

“If he wants to take a tune-up fight, if he wants to fight Nate Diaz next, he can go on and do what he’s going to do. I mean, make your money baby. I’m going to make mine. I ain’t really worried about it.”

