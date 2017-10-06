               

Kevin Lee Disappointed as He Misses Weight at UFC 216 (Video)

October 6, 2017
Kevin Lee missed weight at the UFC 216 Official Weigh-in on Friday in Las Vegas.

After he stepped off the scale, tipping it at 156 pounds, Nevada State Athletic Commission executive director Bob Bennett explained the rules regarding Lee missing weight for a title fight.

Stay tuned to MMAWeekly.com for UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee full live results and fight stats on Saturday with the first fight scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT.

