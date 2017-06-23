Kevin Lee: Conor McGregor Has the Power to Hurt Floyd Mayweather

Kevin Lee trains out of the Mayweather gym in Las Vegas, so he knows what Conor McGregor is in for when he boxes Floyd Mayweather on Aug. 26. But he also knows that a lot of people are underestimating McGregor. Lee believes the Irishman has the power to hurt Mayweather.

Lee faces Michael Chiesa in the UFC Oklahoma City main event on Sunday. You can follow along for all the UFC Fight Night 112 Live Results and Fight Stats on MMAWeekly.com beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

