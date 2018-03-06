Kevin Lee: ‘Conor McGregor Has a Belt, but the Man is Not a Champion’

Lightweight contender Kevin Lee sees himself fighting Conor McGregor by the end of the year, but only because it is the route he sees that gets him another shot at “the real champ” Tony Ferguson.

Lee has fought Ferguson before, losing to him at UFC 216 in a battle for the interim UFC lightweight championship, the designation which Ferguson currently maintains. Despite the interim designation, Lee considers Ferguson the true champion, as McGregor hasn’t fought since winning the UFC lightweight belt late in 2016.

The distinction may soon become moot, as Ferguson is currently slated to fight undefeated lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov in the UFC 223 headliner on April 7 in Brooklyn, N.Y. UFC president Dana White has declared that the winner of that bout will become the undisputed UFC lightweight champion and that McGregor would be stripped of the belt.

Lee is obviously under the impression that it will be Ferguson that walks away from UFC 223 with the belt still wrapped around his waist. If and when that happens, he’ll be busy working his way back into position to challenge for the belt, but hopes to first get a crack at the biggest payday in the sport in a fight with McGregor.

Lee is currently expected to fight Edson Barboza at UFC Fight Night 128 on April 21 in Atlantic City, N.J.