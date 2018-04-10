HOT OFF THE WIRE
Kevin Lee: ‘Cokehead’ Conor McGregor is Not a Real Gangster

April 10, 2018
Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor went on an inexplicable rampage following the UFC 223 Media Day. Many likened it to gang activity. UFC lightweight Kevin Lee agrees, but warned that McGregor isn’t a real gangster and is going to put himself in harms way if he continues to act like he is.

McGregor and a group of a dozen or so other individuals entered Barclays Center last week, crashing into the loading dock area to wreak havoc.

The UFC 223 fighters that were participating in the media day, were loading into vans to travel back to their hotel. McGregor and his crew were on the hunt for Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was on one of the vans.

McGregor sent a hand truck crashing through the van’s window, injuring Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg to the extent that they were deemed medically unable to fight in their respective bouts at UFC 223. There were other items throw at the van, and McGregor was caught on video throwing the hand truck and other items, as well as being heard to incite his fellow vandals to do more damage.

Lee, of course, does liken it to gangster type activity, but but doesn’t really consider McGregor a real gangster. When asked about it at a media day ahead of his upcoming bout with Edson Barboza, Lee warned that McGregor is going down a dangerous road if he continues this type of behavior.

After the McGregor rampage took place, UFC president Dana White was concerned for the Irishman, wondering aloud if he might be on drugs or have some other issue. Lee insinuated the same thing, off-handedly referring to McGregor as a “cokehead” during his interview, which can be seen in the video above.

               

