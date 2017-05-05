Kevin ‘Baby Slice’ Ferguson Jr. Added to Bellator 179 Fight Card

Bellator announced on Friday that a new Catchweight bout featuring Kevin ‘Baby Slice’ Ferguson Jr. and newcomer D.J Griffin has been added to the upcoming Bellator 179 fight card at Wembley Arena, May 19. Kevin Ferguson Jr’s father, the late, great Kimbo Slice, had agreed to fight at Bellator 158 in London last year before he tragically passed away last June. Now his son, ‘Baby Slice’ will hope to make his Dad proud in London.

“I am so excited to get back to work and show the world how hard I’ve been grinding,” said Ferguson.

“On a personal level, this fight means a lot to me, not only because I’ll be making my Bellator main card debut, but because I get to show the people in London how a Slice gets down – just like Pop’s told me, keep your guard up, and stand your ground – I’m going to Slice this Griffin guy up real bad.”

Bellator 179: Daley vs. MacDonald Main Card:

Welterweight Main Event: Paul Daley (39-14-2) vs. Rory MacDonald (18-4)

Welterweight Feature Bout: Michael Page (12-0) vs. Derek Anderson (14-3)

Light Heavyweight Feature Bout: Liam McGeary (12-1) vs. Linton Vassell (17-5)

Heavyweight Feature Bout: Cheick Kongo (26-10-2) vs. Augusto Sakai (9-0-1)

Catchweight Feature Bout: Kevin Ferguson Jr. (0-1) vs. D.J. Griffin (0-0)

Preliminary Card:

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Jay Dods (6-0) vs. Alfie Davis (6-1)

Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Dan Konecke (6-9-1) vs. Stav Economou (17-5)

Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Neil Grove (12-8) vs Lukasz Parobiec (12-6)

Flyweight Preliminary Bout: Jamie Powell (6-1) vs. Amir Albazi (8-0)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Umer Kayani (4-3) vs. Nathan Jones (10-5)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Dan Vinni (14-14) vs. Alex Lohore (10-1)

Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Liam Etebar (6-1) vs. Rafal Cejra Cejrowski (2-0)

Catchweight Preliminary Bout (150 lbs.): Jeremy Petley (10-8) vs. Chase Morton (6-3)

Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Marcin Prostko (4-5) vs. Mike Shipman (9-1)

Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: Salih Kulucan (4-5) vs. Diego Barbosa (3-0)

