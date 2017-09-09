HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 215 Nunes vs Shevchenko 2 Live Results

featuredUFC 215: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 Live Results and Fight Stats

featuredAmanda Nunes Feeling 100-Percent Healthy and Ready to Get the Job Done

Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko UFC 215 weigh face-off

featuredUFC 215: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 Weigh-in Replay

Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko UFC 213 weigh

featuredNew UFC 215 Main Event Set as Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko Make Weight

Ketlen Vieira Upsets Sara McMann to Join Ranks of Bantamweight Elite (UFC 215 Results)

September 9, 2017
NoNo Comments

Ketlen Vieira became one of the bantamweight elite by taking out former title contender Sara McMann on Saturday at UFC 215 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Vieira came into the fight with an unblemished 8-0 record. She left it with an unblemished 9-0 record and another notch in her belt, though it didn’t come without a few bumps and bruises along the way.

McMann, a onetime former UFC bantamweight title challenger, started the fight with a blistering first round. She took Vieira to the canvas early in the opening frame and proceeded to ground and pound her for the majority of the first five minutes.

McMann dropped some heavy elbows from inside Vieira’s full guard before eventually moving to full mount. Though she rained down punches from mount, Vieira was quick to use her legs to hook McMann’s arms and remove her from mount. She then attacked McMann’s left leg. Though Vieira was close to locking on a kneebar, she didn’t quite have the right position to make it work and time ran out on the round.

Ketlen VieiraMcMann went back to her bread and butter in the second round, looking to take Vieira to the canvas gain. This time, however, Vieira was able to block McMann’s attempts. Unable to get the takedown, McMann landed a couple hard knees and elbows along the fence, but then Vieira flipped the script and tossed McMann to the floor. 

Going to work from half guard, Vieira pulled another play out of McMann’s book and moved in for a head-and-arm choke. Though it didn’t appear that she had the proper position, Vieira adjusted and forced McMann to tap late in the second frame.

It was amazing comeback for Vieira after she took a lot of punishment in the first round and a few more heavy shots in round two. 

RELATED > UFC 215: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 Live Results and Fight Stats

“I took a lot of hard shots,” Vieira later admitted. “It was a very tough fight, but I never give up.”

Her persistence paid off with the biggest victory of her career. Having been ranked at No. 13 in the bantamweight division coming into the fight and upsetting the No. 6 ranked McMann, Vieira is bound to rocket up the ranks and join the elite of the women’s 135-pound division.

(Photo courtesy of UFC)

 

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC 215: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2
UFC Fight Night: Pittsburgh
UFC Fight Night: Japan
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: TBD
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA