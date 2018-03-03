Ketlen Vieira Decisions Cat Zingano to Remain Unbeaten (UFC 222 Results)

HOT OFF THE WIRE

March 3, 2018
Women’s bantamweight Cat Zingano returned to the octagon on Saturday at UFC 222 in Las Vegas for the first time since July 2016 against unbeaten Ketlen Vieira. Her plans for a triumphant return were dashed by Vieira’s wrestling.

In the opening round, Vieira moved forward as Zingano threw power punches to set up a clinch. Zingano scored a takedown but Vieira immediately got back to her feet. In the clinch position, Zingano delivered knees to the body. Late in the frame Vieira scored a takedown after catching a knee from Zingano. She spend the final minute of the round in top position and landinKetlen Vieirag short right hands.

Vieira dominated the second round. She took Zingano down early and maintained control throughout the frame. She mounted Zingano, who was active off her back. Zingano landed up kicks and elbows from the bottom but Vieira easily won the round.

Zingano came out with a sense of urgency in the final frame. She landed a high kick to start the frame followed by two right hands. The momentum of the fight looked to be changing when Vieira checked a leg kick by Zingano that caused Zingano visible pain. Zingano limped away and Viera quickly took her down.

RELATED > UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya Full Results and Live Fight Stats

Zingano, known for her toughness, never gave up. She tripped Vieira and got back to her feet with 90 seconds remaining in the bout. She immediately went on the attack landing two hard right hands. Vieira tied up Zingano and the two worked along the cage for the rest of the frame. After fifteen minutes of fighting, the judges scored the fight for Vieira by split decision.

“Cat Zingano’s an amazing fighter. I like fights like this. I knew it was going to be a very difficult fight for me. I have confidence in my training and to overcome adversity and come out on top. Cat Zingano’s an icon in this sport. I’ve been following her since the very beginning,” said Viera following the fight.

After the win, her fourth consecutive in the UFC, Vieira called for a title shot against champion Amanda Nunes.

“I want that belt.  I came into this fight with no excuses with a fractured rib.  I’ve been taking anti-inflammatories for the whole week.  No excuses.  I deserve to fight for that belt,” she said 

               

