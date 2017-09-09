Ketlen Vieira Beats Sara McMann at Her Own Game (UFC 215 Fight Highlights)

There is a new contender at 135 pounds, and her name is Ketlen Vieira! That makes her pro record now 9-0! https://t.co/VKIhbOOBau — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) September 10, 2017



(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Ketlen Vieira’s upset of Sara McMann at UFC 215 on Saturday in Edmonton. UFC 215 took place on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Rogers Palace.

The fight promotion next heads to Pittsburgh on Sept. 16, as former UFC light heavyweight titleholder Luke Rockhold and former World Series of Fighting dual-division champ David Branch meet in the UFC Fight Night 116 main event.

