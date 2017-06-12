Keri Melendez Off Bellator 180 Card; Heather Hardy Moves Up

Rising strawweight Keri Melendez is out of her planned Bellator 180 bout due to an undisclosed injury.

A longtime kickboxer, Melendez was supposed to square off with Sadee Monserrate Williams at Bellator 180 on June 24 at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. It would have been Melendez’s second start in mixed martial arts. She won her first bout at Bellator 165, knocking out Sheila Padilla less than a minute into their bout.

With Melendez out, Williams has also been removed from the card. In place of their bout on the Spike televised Bellator 180 main card is a women’s flyweight bout between Heather Hardy and Alice Yauger.

Hardy is an undefeated world champion in boxing, but Bellator 180 will mark her mixed martial arts debut. Yauger brings a 4-5 record into the cage at Madison Square Garden.

