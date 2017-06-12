HOT OFF THE WIRE
Mark Hunt victory over Cheick Kongo

featuredMark Hunt Finishes Derrick Lewis, Likely Sending Him into Retirement (UFC Auckland Results)

UFC Auckland Live Results

featuredUFC Auckland: Lewis vs. Hunt Live Results and Fight Stats

Demetrious Johnson and Dana White

featuredDana White Shoots Down Demetrious Johnson, Calls Conor McGregor Pound-for-Pound Best

Demetrious Johnson UFC on FOX 24

featuredDemetrious Johnson Claims UFC Threatened to Close Flyweight Division If He Won’t Fight TJ Dillashaw

Keri Melendez Off Bellator 180 Card; Heather Hardy Moves Up

June 12, 2017
No Comments

Rising strawweight Keri Melendez is out of her planned Bellator 180 bout due to an undisclosed injury.

A longtime kickboxer, Melendez was supposed to square off with Sadee Monserrate Williams at Bellator 180 on June 24 at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. It would have been Melendez’s second start in mixed martial arts. She won her first bout at Bellator 165, knocking out Sheila Padilla less than a minute into their bout.

With Melendez out, Williams has also been removed from the card. In place of their bout on the Spike televised Bellator 180 main card is a women’s flyweight bout between Heather Hardy and Alice Yauger.

TRENDING > Holly Holm’s Win That Earned Her a Bantamweight Title Shot (Fight Video)

Hardy is an undefeated world champion in boxing, but Bellator 180 will mark her mixed martial arts debut. Yauger brings a 4-5 record into the cage at Madison Square Garden.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Michael Page Throws Venom at Paul Daley

Jun 12, 2017No Comments27 Views

Michael "Venom" Page went after Paul Daley on Instagram after Daley allegedly turned down a fight between the two for the second time.

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor ...

Could Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor box each other

Jun 12, 2017

Derrick Lewis Lobs Bombs Ba...

Travis Browne and Francis Ngannou took shots at Derrick

Jun 12, 2017

Holly Holm’s Win That...

Rewatch former bantamweight champion Holly Holm defeat Marion Reneau

Jun 12, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA