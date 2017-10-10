Keoni Diggs Looking to Stop Nick Chasteen at LFA 24

While he wasn’t able to pick up a finish of Tyler Sidders at LFA 11 in May like he would have wanted to, lightweight prospect Keoni Diggs is nonetheless pleased that he was able to get the win.

“I’m always happy to get the win,” Diggs told MMAWeekly.com. “It’s always better when you can learn something and still get the W.

“Looking back at film and really talking to my coaches, none of my punches missed at all, and they kind of had him hurt there for a minute, so I should have definitely finished him. That being said, I’m always happy with the win, and to learn and get better.”

For Diggs, making his LFA debut was a big step, but it wasn’t overwhelming as it’s been something he has prepared for his entire career.

“All of my pro fights have been on television – not live – but I’ve been on TV before,” said Diggs. “Back home in Hawaii, I’ve fought in front of just as many people at Blaisdell (Center) as Comerica (Arena, in Phoenix), so it didn’t really affect anything. I was pretty stoked about it, but I’d already envisioned it ahead of time.”

Diggs (4-0) returns to the LFA to take on debuting Nick Chasteen (0-0) in a main card 155-pound bout on Friday in Phoenix.

“I’ve just got to go out there and do my thing, wherever the fight takes it,” Diggs said. “(Chasteen is) a great kickboxer, Muay Thai guy, a tough opponent, but I feel I’m good wherever the fight happens.

“I don’t have to take it to the ground. I can keep it on the feet. I’m not really a big game plan guy who says I have to do this or do that to win. I’ve got to go in there and give 100%, and that will be good enough to stop Nick that night.”

With just two bouts in 2017 on his resume, Diggs is anxious to fight again as soon as possible should he come out of his October 13 bout unscathed.

“I will never look past my opponent, and nothing is set in stone, but for sure if I come out of this healthy I’d like to fight again before the end of the year,” said Diggs.

