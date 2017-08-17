Ken Beverly Predicts ‘Great Fight’ Against Nick Gherts at Bristol Motor Speedway

Looking back on his two wins so far in 2017, lightweight prospect Ken Beverly couldn’t be more pleased with how things have turned out.

First against Nick Baker in March at Warrior FC and then again in May versus Steven Haag at Warrior FC versus Valor Fights, Beverly was able to pick up wins with solid performances.

“I had a really great training camp and worked hard with some good guys, so I ended up finishing (Baker) in the first round,” Beverly told MMAWeekly.com. “With the Steven fight, I went out there and beat him all three rounds and there was nothing he could do to stop me.”

With his wins, Beverly was able to impress Bellator enough that when it came time to fill out their special Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race pre-event, he was one of the fighters they reached out to.

“No one knows a lot about Eastern Kentucky fighters, so it’s a big opportunity for me and a couple guys from Kentucky,” said Beverly. “When they said they were thinking about me, I said I’d take it, I didn’t care who the opponent was, and that I’d fight anyone.”

Beverly (5-2) takes on fellow promotional newcomer Nick Gherts (7-2) in a feature 155-pound bout on Saturday in Bristol, Tenn.

“I’ve watched (Gherts’) highlight reels and some video, and he’s a great submission guy,” Beverly said. “He has some pretty good stand-up. I predict a very great fight between us. I can’t wait to get in there and showcase with him.”

With an opportunity to fight for a promotion on the national stage, Beverly has a lot to look forward to, but he’s got his eyes set on each fight as it comes.

“I like to focus on one fight at time,” said Beverly. “After this fight I have another fight in September, but I’ll just focus on one at a time. If you plan ahead and you’re worried about more opponents and stuff, you’re not focused on right now.”

