Kelvin Gastelum: I Can Compete with the Elite

(Courtesy of UFC)

Although Kelvin Gastelum will be facing a last-minute replacement opponent in former champ Michael Bisping, the No. 9 ranked middleweight is confident that he will make a statement to the division with a big win in Saturday’s main event at UFC Fight Night Shanghai.

UFC Fight Night 122: Bisping vs. Gastelum Live Results and Fight Stats. The first fight is scheduled to begin at 3:45 am ET / 12:45 am PT on Saturday, November 25.

