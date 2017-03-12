Kelvin Gastelum Finishes Vitor Belfort in the First (UFC Fortaleza Results)

Kelvin Gastelum picked up a staple win at UFC Fight Night 106, finishing Vitor Belfort at the Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil on Saturday night.

Gastelum loaded up his left hand in the evening’s main event, picking up the technical knockout of Belfort at 3:52 of the opening round.

Belfort showed his notorious quickness early on, landing various hand combinations. Gastelum, however, countered well and landed some strikes of his own.

Belfort looked to bring an early end to the fight, attempting two spinning heel kicks. Unfortunately for him, neither landed clean enough to leave an impact.

Gastelum then closed distance and executed a one-two combination that sent Belfort flailing to the floor. Gastelum pursued to the ground, but Belfort protected himself well and ultimately brought the fight back to the feet.

After getting back to a standing contest, Gastelum continued to keep his hands active as his opponent backed up. With another one-two combination, Gastelum again dropped Belfort, landing two hammer fists before referee John McCarthy put a stop the fight.

Following his win and in speaking with Brian Stann for an in-Octagon, Gastelum called out Anderson Silva for a bout at UFC 212 in Rio on June 3.

With the win, Gastelum improves to 14-2 and is a winner of three consecutive fights.

In defeat, Belfort drops to 25-14. The MMA legend said in his post-fight interview that he has one fight left on his deal with the UFC, and he would like to close out that contract by fighting on the UFC 212 card.

