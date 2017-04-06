Kelvin Gastelum Fails Drug Test, Bout with Anderson Silva Off

Kelvin Gastelum was slated to face former middleweight champion Anderson Silva in the UFC 212 co-main event on June 3 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, but was removed from the bout on Thursday after it was revealed that he had failed a drug test. Gastelum tested positive to Carboxy-Tetrahydrocannabinol (“Carboxy-THC”) which is a metabolite of marijuana during an in-competition drug test administered in conjunction with his fight against Vitor Belfort on March 11.

The fight promotion is seeking a replacement to face Silva and released a statement on Gastelum on Thursday.

“The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) informed Kelvin Gastelum of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation involving Carboxy-Tetrahydrocannabinol (“Carboxy-THC”) which is a metabolite of marijuana and/or hashish, above the decision limit of 180 ng/mL, stemming from an in-competition sample collected in conjunction with his recent bout in Fortaleza, Brazil on March 11, 2017,” read the statement.

Marijuana is not a banned substance during out-of-competition tests, but is only allowed at the limit of 180ng/mL during in-competition testing. Gastelum’s sample exceeded that limit.

TRENDING > Dana White: McGregor vs. Mayweather is Intriguing, but It’s ‘One and Done’

“USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case involving Gastelum, as it relates to the UFC Anti-Doping Policy and future UFC participation. Because the Brazilian MMA Athletic Commission (CABMMA) was the regulatory body overseeing the fight in Fortaleza and has licensing jurisdiction over Gastelum, USADA will work to ensure that the Commission has the necessary information to determine its proper judgment of Gastelum’s potential anti-doping violation. Additional information will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward,” the statement continued.

“As a result of the potential anti-doping violation against Gastelum, USADA has placed him under a provisional suspension. While the UFC Anti-Doping Policy affords Gastelum full and fair due process rights before any possible adjudication of his case, because of the proximity to Gastelum’s scheduled June 3rd bout against Anderson Silva, Gastelum is being removed from the card and a replacement is currently being sought,” the statement read.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram