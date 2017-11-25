Kelvin Gastelum Earns $50,000 Bonus for His Knockout Against Michael Bisping

Kelvin Gastelum is going home to the United States with a first round knockout against former middleweight champion Michael Bisping as well as a $50,000 bonus for ‘Performance of the Night’.

Gastelum led the bonuses paid out by the UFC on Saturday following the first ever card in mainland China.

While there was no ‘Fight of the Night’ bonus paid out, three other competitors earned ‘Performance of the Night’ awards.

Li Jingliang took home $50,000 for his devastating first round finish against Zak Ottow while highly touted prospect Zabit Magomedsharipov also earned $50,000 for his anaconda choke finish to move to 2-0 in the UFC.

The final bonus winner was 19-year old prospect Song Yadong, who earned a first round submission in his Octagon debut.

In addition to the bonuses, UFC officials revealed the crowd in Shanghai was 15,128, which was a sellout for the promotion’s debut in the city.

