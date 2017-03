Kelvin Gastelum Defeats Johny Hendricks (UFC Fortaleza Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Kelvin Gastelum defeated former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks at UFC 200. He looks to continue to move up the middleweight ranks as he takes on Vitor Belfort at UFC Fight Night Fortaleza.

