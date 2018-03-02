Kelly Kobold-Schmitz May Show Off Her Ground Game at LFA 34

After nearly nine years away from fighting, veteran flyweight Kelly Kobold-Schmitz returned to MMA in August of last year.

Against Christine Stanley at LFA 20, Kobold was looking for a storybook-like return to fighting, but instead was met with a rather anticlimactic result as she ended up with her second career draw.

“I was really nervous going into it, and you can see it in my performance,” Kobold told MMAWeekly.com. “I was really stiff in round one, but as the fight progressed and into that third round I definitely found myself more comfortable.

“I’m a little disappointed that it ended up as a draw. There were some questionable decisions that night. But what it come downs to is that I made a mistake in round and lost a point, and had I not lost that point I would have won the fight.”

After such a long time off, for Kobold, getting back into the swing of going from one fight to another for her second return bout has been far more enjoyable.

“Every fight you feel a little nervous, but the last fight I was really pretty nervous, but for this upcoming one I’m really prepared and training camp has gone great,” said Kobold. “I feel great about this fight. I have much less anxiety. I’m feeling great.”

For her second fight back, Kobold-Schmitz (18-3-2) will face Katy Collins (7-3) in a main card 125-pound bout at LFA 34 on Friday in Prior Lake, Minn.

“Katy from all the footage I’ve watched is a very aggressive fighter, but doesn’t look very comfortable in the stand-up,” Kobold said. “She wants to get it to the ground, and ground ‘n’ pound. That’s a great strategy, and it works for her, and if it’s the strategy she has planned for me, then I’m ready for that as well.

“I haven’t had an opportunity to show my ground game yet. I’ve got some descent Jiu-Jitsu, and transitions pretty well into MMA, so I welcome an opportunity to do some ground work as well.”

After a bit of a false start to her return with her draw last year, Kobold is looking to kick things off in proper style in 2018 with a strong show on March 2 against Collins.

“I definitely don’t want to look past Katy,” said Kobold. “That’s my focus right now: getting through this next fight and putting on a great performance. Whatever happens after this fight is great; I’ll be ready for it.”