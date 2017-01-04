HOT OFF THE WIRE
Brock Lesnar - UFC 200

featuredBrock Lesnar Adds USADA Suspension to Nevada Sanctions

Ronda Rousey

featuredRonda Rousey Towers Over UFC 207 Fighter Salaries

Urijah Faber and Cody Garbrandt

featuredUrijah Faber Exclusive: Cody Garbrandt is Destined to be the Greatest (video)

Amanda Nunes - UFC 207 Post

featuredAmanda Nunes: ‘That’s It for Ronda Rousey’ (UFC 207 video)

Kayla Harrison Says Ronda Rousey Needs to Cut Loose Some Dead Weight (video)

January 4, 2017
No Comments

(Courtesy of TMZSports)

Ronda Rousey‘s friend and former Judo training partner Kayla Harrison breaks down some of the areas where things may have gone wrong leading up to her failed comeback against Amanda Nunes at UFC 207. One of the key things that Harrison, as a friend, pointed out, was the idea that Ronda is surrounded by some people who don’t have her best interests at heart and said that she needs to ditch them as quickly as possible.

TRENDING > Ronda Rousey Coach: ‘It Doesn’t Matter What People Say’ (video)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Conor-McGregor-13th-jockey-crown-750

Conor McGregor Promotes Pegasus World Cup Inv...

Jan 04, 2017No Comments26 Views

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor has teamed up with Pegasus World Cup Invitational to promote the Jan. 28 race as the "13th Jockey."

Edmond Tarverdyan

Ronda Rousey’s Coach ...

Leading up to Ronda Rousey's fight against Holly Holm

Jan 04, 2017
Amanda Nunes vs Ronda Rousey UFC 207 ceremonial

Ronda Rousey Interest Drive...

Interest in Ronda Rousey’s return to the Octagon at

Jan 04, 2017
Bellator 172 Kongo vs Thompson

Bellator’s Fedor Figh...

Cheick Kongo will challenge Oli Thompson during the main

Jan 04, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 207: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
UFC 209: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA