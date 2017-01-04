Kayla Harrison Says Ronda Rousey Needs to Cut Loose Some Dead Weight (video)

(Courtesy of TMZSports)

Ronda Rousey‘s friend and former Judo training partner Kayla Harrison breaks down some of the areas where things may have gone wrong leading up to her failed comeback against Amanda Nunes at UFC 207. One of the key things that Harrison, as a friend, pointed out, was the idea that Ronda is surrounded by some people who don’t have her best interests at heart and said that she needs to ditch them as quickly as possible.

TRENDING > Ronda Rousey Coach: ‘It Doesn’t Matter What People Say’ (video)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram