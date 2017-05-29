Karolina Kowalkiewicz’s Win Over Rose Namajunas (UFC 212 Free Fight)
(Courtesy of UFC)
Karolina Kowalkiewicz improved to 10-0 with her victory over Rose Namajunas at UFC 201 last July. Next she faces Claudia Gadelha in the co-main event at UFC 212 on Saturday in Rio.
TRENDING > Following Cris Cyborg Altercation, Angela Magana Barred from Alliance MMA
Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
Related Article
May 29, 201737 Views
Top ranked light heavyweight contender Alexander Gustafsson doesn't like former champion Jon Jones and doesn't consider him a champion or a good person.