Karolina Kowalkiewicz’s Win Over Rose Namajunas (UFC 212 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz improved to 10-0 with her victory over Rose Namajunas at UFC 201 last July. Next she faces Claudia Gadelha in the co-main event at UFC 212 on Saturday in Rio.

